Inter suffers surprise friendly defeat to Lens

Sunday's (AEST) friendly in France was a cagey affair, ultimately decided by a 91st-minute winner for the host when Lois Openda flicked on a corner at the near post, which looped into the far corner of the net.

Lens, which finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season, provided a stern test for its Serie A opponent, which fielded several of its new faces, including Romelu Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan as second-half substitutes.

They were unable to make a difference though, with Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba – recently signed from Premier League side Nottingham Forest – making several important saves.

Inzaghi felt it was a good exercise for Inter, which will be striving to regain the Serie A title next season after being dethroned by city rival AC Milan.