Inter snaps up Kolarov from Roma

Kolarov, who has also played for Lazio in the Italian top flight, is believed to have signed a one-year deal with the option of a second season.
The agreement between Inter and Roma includes numerous possible add-ons worth up to €500,000, depending on various targets being met.