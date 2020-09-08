Ligue 1 is back!
Inter snaps up Kolarov from Roma

Inter has signed left-back Aleksandar Kolarov from fellow Serie A side Roma on a permanent deal for an initial fee of €1.5million.

Kolarov, who has also played for Lazio in the Italian top flight, is believed to have signed a one-year deal with the option of a second season.

The agreement between Inter and Roma includes numerous possible add-ons worth up to €500,000, depending on various targets being met.

