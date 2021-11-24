Inter remains optimistic over new Brozovic deal

Brozovic is due to be out of contract at the end of the season and has been touted as a target for the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle United.

The Croatia midfielder, who has spent nearly seven years at San Siro, is able to discuss a pre-contract arrangement with clubs from January if not tied down by Inter beforehand.

According to reports from Italy, Inter directors Marotta, Piero Ausilio and Dario Baccin met with Brozovic's representatives last week.

After recently tying down Barella and Martinez to new deals, Inter boss Simone Inzaghi last week urged the club to do likewise with Brozovic.

And speaking ahead of Inter's Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, Marotta reiterated he is hopeful an arrangement can be agreed.

"We are aware that we are offering the right ingredients for him, ones that cannot easily be found at other clubs," Marotta said.

"I am optimistic about the renewal. We did Barella and Lautaro and I think we will continue with the others as well."

Brozovic featured in 33 of Inter's 38 games en route to Scudetto success last season and has started all 13 Serie A games this campaign.

He leads the way among Inter players in the league in 2021-22 for passes (806) and successful passes (741), while only Barella (18) has won more tackles than Brozovic's 11.