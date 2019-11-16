Inter receives Conte bullet threat letter

Reports claimed the letter, which arrived at Inter's headquarters in Milan, contained a bullet along with references to the former Chelsea boss.

Inter is second in Serie A after a five-game unbeaten run, including victories in its past three league matches.

The club's statement contradicted some reports that indicated the letter was sent directly to Conte.

"In relation to the news published today, Antonio Conte has not personally received any threatening letter," the statement read.

"Consequently, he did not go in person to file a complaint.

"It was the club that received a letter and, as per the practice in this kind of situation, proceeded to contact the competent authorities."

Inter's next fixture sees it travel to Torino for a Serie A clash on 24 November (AEDT).