Inter president denies rumours club is for sale

Italian outlet Il Corriere dello Sport reported on Sunday (AEDT) that Rothschild Bank has a mandate to find new minority shareholders.

It was also claimed a full sale of the club was a possibility, but Inter has moved to dismiss the story with a statement posted on its official website.

"With regard to some speculation published today, with particular reference to the hypothesis of the sale of Inter, president Steven Zhang categorically denies what was wrongly reported and specifies that this is news without any basis," it read.

Chinese company Suning Holdings Group acquired a majority stake in Inter in June 2016, with Zhang replacing Erick Thohir as president in October 2018 at the age of 26.

Inter was runner-up in Serie A last season – its highest league finish since 2010-2011 – and reached the final of the UEFA Europa League.