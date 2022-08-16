Inter new boy Mkhitaryan suffers thigh strain

Mkhitaryan made his Inter debut in the 2-1 win at Lecce after joining from Serie A rival Roma.

The former Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Arsenal midfielder came on in the 57th minute of a game that saw Inter claim a last-gasp winner through Denzel Dumfries.

However, Inter could well be without his services for its home game with Spezia on Sunday (AEST) after an early injury blow.

A statement on Inter's website said assessments on Mkhitaryan had revealed a "strain in the left thigh flexors" and he will be "reassessed in the coming days".