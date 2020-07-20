Inter midfielder Vecino to have knee surgery

The 28 year-old has missed Inter's past three games with a knee injury, and it has now been determined he will need to go under the knife in Barcelona.

"Tomorrow will see Matias Vecino undergo an arthroscopic meniscus repair operation on his right knee at professor Ramon Cugat's clinic in Barcelona," an Inter statement read.

Vecino has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Inter this season, scoring three times.

Inter is eight points behind Serie A leader Juventus and plays its final four Serie A matches across the next two weeks.

Antonio Conte's men then face Getafe in their Europa League last-16 tie on 5 August, three days after their last league game.