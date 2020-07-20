EFL Championship
Serie A

Inter midfielder Vecino to have knee surgery

Matias Vecino's season is likely over after Inter confirmed the midfielder requires knee surgery.

Getty Images

The 28 year-old has missed Inter's past three games with a knee injury, and it has now been determined he will need to go under the knife in Barcelona.

"Tomorrow will see Matias Vecino undergo an arthroscopic meniscus repair operation on his right knee at professor Ramon Cugat's clinic in Barcelona," an Inter statement read.

Vecino has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Inter this season, scoring three times.

Inter is eight points behind Serie A leader Juventus and plays its final four Serie A matches across the next two weeks.

Antonio Conte's men then face Getafe in their Europa League last-16 tie on 5 August, three days after their last league game.

News Internazionale Football Serie A Antonio Conte Matias Vecino
Previous Conte lashes out at media over Inter criticism
Read
Conte lashes out at media over Inter criticism
Next Juve closes in on title as Ronaldo makes history
Read
Juve closes in on title as Ronaldo makes history

Latest Stories