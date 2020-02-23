Inter match postponed amid coronavirus fears

At a news conference, Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed Monday's (AEDT) fixtures in the Lombardy and Veneto regions — including the Hellas Verona-Cagliari and Atalanta-Sassuolo clashes — would not go ahead.

The move comes as part of preventative measures against the spread of the coronavirus, officially named Covid-19, after two people died and dozens more reportedly tested positive.

Sunday'd (AEDT) scheduled Serie B match between Ascoli and Cremonese was earlier postponed and up to 88 amateur football matches were also called off, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

In a short statement, Inter announced only that its meeting with Sampdoria at San Siro was postponed "to a later date".

🚨 | OFFICIAL STATEMENT#InterSampdoria, which was due to take place at 20:45 CET on Sunday 23 February, has been postponed to a later date 👉 https://t.co/K6BtBQ4QRx#FCIM — Inter (@Inter_en) February 22, 2020

The third-placed Nerazzurri sit six points behind Serie A leader Juventus, which won 2-1 against SPAL on Sunday (AEDT).

Monday's (AEDT) three other games are expected to go ahead as planned.

Genoa is due to host title-chasing Lazio, with Torino to face Parma and Roma entertaining Lecce.