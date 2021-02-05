Inter looking for investors in 'delicate moment'

WATCH every Serie A match LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

"This is a delicate moment but these are problems that have little to do with (matters on) the pitch," Marotta said before the team's Serie A win against Fiorentina.

"We are isolating the team from problems that are over our heads and that will be resolved in the best way for the club, the fans and the history of this club."

Inter Milan is in the running for a first Serie A title since 2010 after going top with the win at Fiorentina, but its finances have been hit not only by the coronavirus pandemic, but also the club's early elimination from European football.

"We are in a time of global financial contraction. It is clear that the world of football is also affected," Marotta continued.

"For now we are moving forward and we hope for a quick resolution.

"These are problems that are beyond us, which concern our shareholders who are responsible people and will make wise choices."

For several weeks, the Suning group, the club's main shareholder, has been looking for investors. Inter Milan in early January denied reports of a possible sale.

The club recorded losses of more than €100 million ($158 million) last season, in particular because of COVID-19.

According to the Financial Times, the club would initially need €200 million ($317 million) urgently to ensure operations until next season.

The club is also reported to have held talks in recent weeks with British investment fund, BC Partners, but could not find an agreement on the club's overall value.

Retail giant Suning, which bought a majority stake in the club in June 2016, values Inter at more than €900 million ($1.4 billion).