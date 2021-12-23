The full-back has put pen to paper on his existing deal, which was due to expire at the end of next season.

The former Italy youth international first joined the club at the age of seven, but made just two senior appearances and spent time on loan at Ascoli and Empoli before departing for Swiss side Sion in 2017.

However, Dimarco returned to the San Siro a year later as Inter exercised a buy-back option, with further loan stints following at Parma and Verona.

A lifelong Inter fan, Dimarco has impressed new manager Simone Inzaghi this season and made 24 appearances for the Nerazzurri in all competitions, scoring two goals.

"I have been going to the stadium to watch Inter games since I was two years old," Dimarco said. "This is certainly not a jersey like any other for me.

"I've been an Interista since birth and even when I was on loan at Verona, the fans kept asking me to return. I feel loved here."

Occupying the left-hand side, Dimarco has proved a constant threat for Inzaghi, who has overseen an impressive title defence so far this campaign with his side four points clear at the summit heading into Serie A's mid-season break.