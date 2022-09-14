Injured Milan star Ibrahimovic vows to return

The forward, who turns 41 in October, underwent ACL surgery in May but signed a one-year contract extension with the Rossoneri in July.

Given the former Sweden international's age and the severity of the injury there has been talk that he will not return, but Ibrahimovic insisted he will with a January timeframe on the cards.

"I will be back soon," Zlatan said.

"I'm not going to retire, I'm coming back and I won't give up."

Ibrahimovic helped Milan clinch last season's Serie A title, scoring eight league goals with two assists from 23 appearances, including 11 starts.

Milan have collected 14 points from six games this campaign to sit third, with Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud both netting three times.

InjuredNew signing Divock Origi is yet to start for Milan, making four appearances off the bench in all competitions for no goals.