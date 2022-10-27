Napoli quashes Ronaldo links, rules out stars sale

Sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli indicated the prospect of any major incomings or outgoings was remote, given Napoli is confident it has a strong group with the right balance.

He added that to "fly with the fantasy" would not be Napoli's style this season, as it seeks a first Scudetto since the 1989-1990 season, when Diego Maradona was at the club.

Ronaldo could leave Manchester United in mid-season if a deal can be found that suits all parties.

His refusal to play as a substitute and early exit from the stadium last week against Tottenham led to United briefly banishing him from first-team duties, although the 37 year-old has since returned to the squad and looked set to play some part on Friday (AEDT) against Sheriff in the Europa League.

However, Ronaldo's former team Sporting CP has ruled out a move, and now Napoli, having been linked with Ronaldo in the last transfer window, is distancing itself from a possible deal for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Giuntoli told Mediaset: "We are very far from the market. At the moment we are thinking only of everyday life, trying to improve continuously."

Regarding Ronaldo, he said: "The January transfer market is one of repair and we don't have to fix anything, so I really think we won't do anything."

That stance covers how Napoli is thinking regarding its exciting, young Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, as well as striker Victor Osimhen.

Both have admirers in the Premier League, but Napoli is not minded to sell, at least for now.

Luciano Spalletti's team heads Serie A with 29 points from 11 games, and it has also won five out of five Champions League group games, beating Rangers 3-0.

"Kvaratskhelia is doing well, like many others, and is absolutely non-transferable," Giuntoli said.

According to Giuntoli, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is firmly behind the football staff's plans for shaping the team to deliver success.

"The president is very happy with what we are doing, but like all of us he keeps his feet on the ground," Giuntoli said.

"Football is made up of balance, we must not fly with the fantasy. We are curious to discover our limits.

"Our prerogative has always been to move using our heads, both outgoing and incoming, and I think that, sometimes more, sometimes less, we have always managed to set up a competitive team. We do nothing without first having heard the coach."