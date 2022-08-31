Ilicic leaves Atalanta by mutual consent

Ilicic joined Atalanta in July 2017 from Fiorentina and scored 60 goals in 173 appearances across all competitions.

His game time reduced over the past two seasons and he is now on the lookout for a new club, with Hellas Verona reported to be interested in signing the 34-year-old Slovenia international.

A statement on Atalanta's official website said: "Atalanta announce that the contract between the club and the player Josip Ilicic has been terminated by mutual agreement.

"He has enchanted Bergamo with his plays, his inventions and his pure class since 2017. He made us dream with his magic on the pitch and moved us with his sensitivity and humanity off it.

"His four goals at Valencia will forever remain a portrait of the champion Ilicic, while the noble gesture of donating the ball of that magical evening to Bergamo's Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital is a portrait of the man Josip.

"There would be goals and assists to list, but what these five seasons together have meant goes far beyond numbers.

"Now we part ways, but the memories and emotions will remain forever. Good luck, Professor and thanks for everything!"