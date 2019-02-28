Icardi demands 'respect' from Inter

The 26-year-old has not played for Luciano Spalletti's side since being stripped of the captaincy earlier in February and has again been left out of the squad to face Cagliari on Friday.

The Argentina international had complained of a knee problem, but club medics appeared unable to find any significant problems when conducting tests last week.

He has been heavily linked with a move away from the San Siro amid reports he has played his last game for Inter, although his agent and wife Wanda Nara insists he is happy to stay at the club.

Icardi took to Instagram on Thursday to document his "sacrifices" for the club and express his concerns that senior officials are not showing him "love and respect".

His lengthy statement read: "It's in the most difficult moments that true love is shown. And in those moments that I decided to stay at Inter, with Inter.

"When I felt that with my goals I could help Inter be stronger, among many things. Stronger than the problems of Financial Fair Play. Stronger than our difficulties, when there were many [who] wrote us off as a team. At Inter. With Inter.

"And despite everything, I've always decided to stay. And for the love of these colours.

"I have rejected offers that a professional player could hardly have refused, especially in similar conditions.

"I played with physical pains that brought me to tears after games, and in the following days. But I have always insisted on taking to the pitch, even against medical advice. Because I was able to forget every pain on the pitch, with the only goal of giving everything I could to help these colours.

"At Inter. With Inter. For the LOVE of the Nerazzurri colours. Because there is only Inter.

"I've shown my children that we must keep hope. I taught them that winning is difficult, but that doing so with Inter has a unique meaning, which only a true interista can understand and feel. The eyes of my children do not lie.

"I realised my dream, I realised the dream of all interisti, returning to the Champions League with the team I was captain of. Because I have always felt and transmitted love for these colours.

"I have always disapproved of those who at the first opportunity tried to leave the club. I respected the supporters, my team-mates, the club and all the coaches who have passed through.

"I have collaborated with the club, on and off the pitch, in the inclusion of every new player, showing him that only with passion can we reach our goals. I know what love for Inter is, and Inter fans know that because they have seen how I have suffered, cried, struggled and finally enjoyed these colours. At Inter. With Inter.

"But as I said, all the sacrifices were made for the love of these colours, while respecting everyone.

"I do not know at this moment if there is love and respect towards Inter and towards me by some who make the decisions.

"I do not know if there is somebody's desire to act and resolve things only and exclusively for the sake of Inter.

"Many things can happen in a family, good or bad. And out of love, you can endure a lot, everything.

"But respect must never be lacking. These are my values, these are the values for which I have always fought.

"In my story. At Inter. With Inter."