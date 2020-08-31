Ligue 1 is back!
Ibrahimovic signs new Milan deal

Milan confirmed Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be part of Stefano Pioli's squad for the 2020-2021 season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be a Milan player again in the 2020-2021 season after signing a new contract with the Serie A club.

The long-running saga surrounding the former Sweden captain's future is finally over, the Rossoneri confirming he has penned a one-year deal.

Ibrahimovic was expected to remain at San Siro having made a considerable impact since rejoining in January, scoring 11 goals in 20 appearances in the second half of the 2019-2020 campaign.

The 38 year-old striker had given an indication over his intentions on social media, tweeting out a picture of him in action for Milan - with a shirt doctored to have the number 11 on the back, rather than 21 - as he wrote: "Like I said I'm just warming up @acmilan". 

 

