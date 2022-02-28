Ibrahimovic hungry for titles at Milan

The Sweden international celebrated Scudetto success in 2011 with Milan and lifted the Supercoppa Italiana the following season, but Stefano Pioli's side are yet to lift a trophy since the striker returned in 2019.

The Rossoneri sit second in Serie A this campaign, having been displaced by Napoli – who required a last-gasp winner to defeat Lazio on Sunday – following a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to struggler Udinese.

Pioli's team is also still in contention for the Coppa Italia as it faces neighbouring Inter across a two-legged semi-final tie.

Ibrahimovic, who has been sidelined with an Achilles injury sustained against Juventus on 23 January, insists he will not retire until he has won something with the current Milan outfit.

"My future is football, my world is football," Ibrahimovic said. "I am disappointed that I am not able to play at the moment, this really pains me, especially when the team is doing well.

"I want to be there and help the team. We've done great things since I arrived, and now we are only missing one element: a trophy.

"We are fighting to achieve this, I won't quit until I have won something with this Milan side."

Ibrahimovic penned a one-year extension at Milan last April to keep him at the club until the end of the season.

The 40 year-old has not featured in over a month but has eight goals in all competitions this season, with no Milan player scoring at a greater rate than his average of one every 133 minutes.

Milan, without Ibrahimovic, will look to get back to winning ways in the league when it visits fellow title contender Napoli on Monday (AEDT) after its Coppa Italia clash with Inter.