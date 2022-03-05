Ibrahimovic could return for Napoli showdown

WATCH Napoli v AC Milan LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The talismanic striker has been sidelined since damaging his Achilles in a goalless draw with Juventus on 24 January (AEDT).

Rossoneri head coach Stefano Pioli has revealed Ibrahimovic could feature in a huge battle between second and third at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, where Ante Rebic could also have a part to play.

Pioli said: "Ibrahimovic is doing better. He trained with the group both yesterday [Friday] and today and will probably travel with us tomorrow [Monday AEDT].

"Rebic is doing fine physically and getting back to optimum condition. He needs to make the most of his opportunities.

"I think it'll be important to start with the best team possible but also bring on players who can stop our opponents from having reference points and can have a positive impact on the game. I've already decided tomorrow's starting line-up."

Milan has drawn three consecutive matches in all competitions and is level on points with second-placed Napoli, just a point behind leader Inter Milan, which beat Salernitana on Saturday (AEDT) to keep the pressure on the chasers.

Milan has won only one of its past 14 Serie A meetings with Napoli – that victory coming in November 2020 – and has lost the previous two encounters 1-0.

Pioli says his side must be resolute when it does battle with Luciano Spalletti's men.

He said: "Napoli are a great team and coached very well by Spalletti, but teams without weaknesses don't exist.

"They have the best defence in the league, they pass it well and are good in behind. Tomorrow, the team that defends better has more chance of winning.

"The environment we'll be playing in is something else to factor in when it comes to our preparations and the match: it'll be fantastic and exciting for both teams.

"The fact we’ve done well against the top sides is a sign of our strength and should give us confidence heading into tomorrow night's game.

"From now until May 22, 33 points are up for grabs. It'll be a rollercoaster that no one wants to get off. It'll be difficult for any side to be really consistent, but we need to stay focused and play to the best of our abilities."