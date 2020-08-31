Ibra eyes silverware after signing new Milan deal

The former Sweden captain made a considerable impact following his arrival in January, scoring 11 goals in 20 appearances.

He has now penned a fresh deal with the club and expects the Rossoneri to challenge for silverware in the 2020-2021 campaign.

"I came here to bring Milan back to their level, where they deserve to be," he told Milan TV. "I do everything to achieve the goals I set.

"We have to work and sacrifice, but the last six months we have shown we have what it takes to reach certain goals.

"We must not forget, however, that we have not won anything. In my head, the goal is always to win something. This season we have to win."

Milan ended its 2019-2020 Serie A campaign on an unbeaten run of 12 games to finish sixth and secure a Europa League spot, and Ibrahimovic insists those standards need to be maintained.

"Milan must continue how the season ended, we must work and believe, as we have done recently," he said.

"We must play with pride and confidence, remembering that when you put on the Milan shirt it's a great privilege but at the same time a source of pressure.

"The whole team did well and understood what it takes to get to the top. Now, we must work well from the first day."

The 38-year-old spent two seasons with Milan between 2010 and 2012 and says it feels like home.

"I have always felt part of Milan, even when I played with other teams," he explained. "They always treated me well from day one.

"When I first arrived at Milan, I smiled. Something I have never done before in my job. I feel at home and I don't feel like I have been away."