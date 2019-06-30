Higuain set to stay at Juventus

The former Argentina international joined from Napoli for €90million in 2016 and scored 40 goals over the course of consecutive Scudetto triumphs.

But the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last July prompted an intended season-long loan for Higuain to AC Milan, with an option for the Rossoneri to buy at the end of the campaign for €36m.

Higuain would end 2018-2019 by concluding a different loan spell at Chelsea, where just like at Milan he underwhelmed.

Despite those struggles at Stamford Bridge under his old Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, who will take charge of Juventus next term, the 31-year-old is keen to prove his worth in Turin once more.

"Higuain in Italy will play only for Juventus," Nicola Higuain wrote on twitter.

"Two years of [his] contract remain and will be respected. Happy Sunday to all."

Roma has been linked with a move for Higuain, who announced his retirement from international football in March this year.