Higuain back training ahead of Turin derby

Higuain was not part of Juve's squad for Thursday's (AEDT) dramatic 2-1 victory over Genoa after coming off worse in an aerial collision with Lecce goalkeeper Gabriel last weekend.

The 31-year-old received medical treatment on the field and required stitches to his head after completing the remaining minutes of the match.

However, Juve confirmed on their official website that Higuain trained with his team-mates on Thursday, meaning a possible return to action for the trip to city rival Torino on Sunday.

Miralem Pjanic, also absent for the win against Genoa, worked separately from the group as he continues his recovery from a minor muscle injury sustained last week.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a 96th-minute penalty to help Juventus overcome Genoa, lifting them a point above Inter at the top of Serie A.