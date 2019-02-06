Hamsik's Chinese Super League move postponed

The 31 year-old had been expected to complete a move to Dalian Yifang for a fee in the region of €15million this week.

However, Napoli called a halt to the deal, blaming a problem with the agreed "payment methods", although it did not specify with which club in China it has been negotiating.

"Napoli have decided to suspend the sale of Marek Hamsik to the Chinese because the methods of payment of the agreed amount do not line up with the agreements previously reached," the club said via a statement.

There is no indication as to whether the deal has collapsed entirely or if Hamsik's move may still go ahead. The Chinese transfer window is open until 28 February.

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed last week that Hamsik had asked to leave Napoli after 12 years at the club.

Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis said of the club's record goalscorer: "I have told Hamsik that this is his home. Even if he wants to come back, we'll be happy to welcome him back.

"It's a beautiful story. He has always done his duty. He is impeccable."