Giampaolo showers Quagliarella with praise

Quagliarella struck in the 69th minute of Sampdoria's 2-0 win, moments after Gianluca Caprari had opened the scoring.

The 35 year-old now has nine goals to his name in Serie A this season, having netted 19 last season, and Giampaolo is in awe of Quagliarella's evergreen form.

"Quagliarella should be protected by UNESCO as a world heritage site," Giampaolo said. "He is immortal. There really are no more words to say about him."

Sampdoria is seventh in Serie A, having gone unbeaten in its last four fixtures, with Quagliarella having scored five goals during that run.