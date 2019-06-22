Giampaolo looks to the past to inspire AC Milan

The former Sampdoria boss was this week confirmed as the successor to Gennaro Gattuso, who quit Milan last month after missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification.

He is tasked with reviving the fallen Italian giant, which has not finished in the top four of Serie A since 2013, after earning praise for his style of play at Sampdoria.

"Milan's history speaks of a club that always sought the beauty in football and the aesthetics along with the result," he said.

"An even better explanation is that Milan have the culture of good football, so believe they can achieve results through entertaining performances.

"Now I am not presumptuous enough to compare myself to the Milan of the past, but that ought to be our mission, to play enticing and fascinating football, winning the games thanks to that approach."

Milan is not the only side embarking on a new chapter ahead of the 2019-2020 campaign as Juventus, Inter Milan and Roma have also appointed new coaches.

Giampaolo is expecting the standards at the top end of the division to improve next season after the return of Maurizio Sarri and Antonio Conte, appointed by Juve and fierce rival Inter respectively.

"I think with the return of Maurizio Sarri and Antonio Conte along with the many talented coaches in Serie A, it’ll be even more competitive than last season," he said.

"There has been a change of mentality in many sides, including the smaller clubs who are now ambitious enough to go to San Siro and attack, so the differences can be marginal at times. I consider it a very difficult league."