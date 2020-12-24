Gattuso struggling with disease flare-up

WATCH every Serie A match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Gattuso wore an eye patch on the touchline during Napoli's 2-0 defeat to Lazio in Rome on Monday (AEDT), and also sported specialised glasses as his team drew 1-1 with Torino in its final game of 2020 on Thursday (AEDT).

The former Milan and Italy midfielder suffers from an auto-immune disease known as ocular myasthenia.

It is a condition that causes the muscles that control the eyes to weaken and the eyelids to droop, while it can also lead to severe fatigue and double vision.

Nevertheless, Gattuso has carried on, but the Napoli boss conceded he has been suffering.

"I admit I've not been myself for the last 12 days," Gattuso said, having skipped media duties for Napoli's previous outing.

"I want to make an appeal to all those, especially kids, who look in the mirror and see something that looks odd or not quite right: life is beautiful. Embrace it all.

"The lads suffered too seeing me like this, I know that, but I'm alive. I've had myasthenia for 10 years, this is the third time it has flared up this badly, but it'll pass and my eye will return to normal.

"It's not just that it looks bad, this condition makes you feel really exhausted, plus seeing double 24 hours a day really takes it out of you. Only a crazy person like me would keep going.

"However, this is my life and there are worse things. I know some out there already assume I've got a month left to live, but I can assure you, it's fine. When I eventually die, I want to go where I lived, on a football pitch."

Napoli enjoyed a strong start to the season, but has tailed off in recent games, winning just one of its past five outings in all competitions.

It sits fifth in Serie A, nine points behind leader AC Milan, but with a game in hand on the Rossoneri.