Fiorentina will let Chiesa go for right price

Chiesa is a player in demand after his exploits for Fiorentina, with Juventus, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Chelsea among the teams supposedly linked with the player.

The 22-year-old Italy international, who emerged from Fiorentina's youth system in 2016, had managed six goals and three assists in 23 Serie A appearances prior to the coronavirus pandemic halting the season in March.

Fiorentina owner Commisso has already said he is open to selling Chiesa if the forward wishes to depart and he reiterated his stance on Sunday (AEST).

"If Chiesa wants, then he can leave, but only for the figure that we set," Commisso said.

"It's a different matter for Gaetano Castrovilli [the Fiorentina midfielder has also attracted interest], as he told me that he wants to remain in Florence.

"If Chiesa does go, then Castrovilli can have the Number 10 jersey."

Fiorentina, which is 13th in the table, is set to resume its 2019-2020 campaign at home to Brescia on 23 June (AEST).