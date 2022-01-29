Fiorentina signs Cabral as Vlahovic replacement

WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Vlahovic moved on to Juventus on Friday for an initial €70 million ($110.5 million), bringing an end to a saga that saw the 22-year-old targeted by a host of Europe's richest clubs.

Losing his services meant Fiorentina was left with a gaping hole in its forward line, given Vlahovic is the joint-top scorer in Serie A this season with 17 goals from 21 appearances, a tally matched only by Lazio's Ciro Immobile.

But now it has a player it considers capable of making a major impact himself, with Cabral, who inherits the number nine shirt from Vlahovic, having shown prolific scoring form in the Swiss Super League and the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Announcing the deal, a Fiorentina statement read: "ACF Fiorentina is delighted to announce the signing of Arthur Mendonca Cabral from FC Basel 1893 on a permanent transfer."

Neither side has disclosed the fee involved, although reports in Switzerland have put it around the €16.5 million ($26 million) mark.

Cabral scored 65 goals in 106 matches for Basel, also assisting 17 times, and this season he has managed 27 goals and eight assists in just 31 games.

He came to Basel in August 2019, initially on loan from Brazilian giant Palmeiras, before the move was made permanent at the end of his first season.

In 2021, he was named the Swiss Super League's player of the year after helping Basel finish second in the table to runaway champion Young Boys.

Cabral joins a Fiorentina side that sits seventh in Serie A, just outside the European places, with Vincenzo Italiano's men next in action on 6 February (AEDT) when they face eighth-placed Lazio.