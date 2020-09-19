Fiorentina off the mark as Serie A starts

Franck Ribery wore the Fiorentina captain's armband for the first match of the new campaign.

New Torino coach Marco Giampaolo could thank goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu for keeping his side in the game pulling off two quick-fire saves on Ivorian Christian Kouame just before the break.

The breakthrough came in the 78th minute when Federico Chiesa teed up Castrovilli to beat Sirigu.

Torino captain Andrea Belotti thought he had grabbed a point deep into stoppage-time but was ruled offside.

A limited number of fans will return to stadiums on Sunday and Monday (AEST) after Italy's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora agreed that up to 1000 spectators would be allowed at open-air sports events in the country.

The Emilia-Romagna region of clubs Parma and Sassuolo have said they will open their grounds for matches against Napoli and Cagliari.

"Access will only be possible by invitation ... to invite the sponsors, who have shown great support lately," Parma said.

Nine-time reigning Serie A champion Juventus could kick off its season against Sampdoria on Monday (AEST) in Turin with fans.