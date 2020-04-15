FIGC welcomes Juventus stance on refusing Scudetto

The season has been suspended and a tense tussle for the Scudetto put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As leagues across the sporting world seek resolutions to ongoing campaigns, one suggestion has been for leading clubs to be given the championship.

Juve, which has won eight straight titles, would stand to gain in that situation, holding a one-point advantage over second-placed Lazio with 12 games remaining.

But amid reports the Bianconeri would not be interested in taking the Scudetto by default, FIGC boss Gravina supported their stance.

"Only the FIGC can [award the title]," he told La Repubblica.

"But Juventus' position is appreciated. For me, too, the Scudetto is won on the field."

Gravina has encouraged talk of completing the season rather than finding an alternative, saying FIFA has "paved the way" by clearing the calendar in the coming months.