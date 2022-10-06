Ex-Inter star Stankovic appointed by Sampdoria

Former Inter and Lazio midfielder Dejan Stankovic has been appointed head coach of Sampdoria, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

The 44 year-old Serbian succeeds Marco Giampaolo who was sacked mid a poor start to the season, with Sampdoria bottom of Serie A after picking up just two points from its opening eight matches.

Le visite mediche, le foto di rito, l'intervista di presentazione e - soprattutto - l'allenamento a #Bogliasco. Le immagini esclusive della prima giornata alla #Sampdoria di mister #Stankovic.#FORZADORIA 🔵⚪️🔴⚫️⚪️🔵 — U.C. Sampdoria (@sampdoria) October 6, 2022

Sampdoria announced Stankovic has signed a contract running until June 2023, with an option to extend the deal for another season.

Capped over 100 times by Yugoslavia and Serbia, Stankovic won Serie A with Lazio in 1999-2000 as well as the European Cup Winners' Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 1999 during a six-year stint with the club.

He enjoyed further success with Inter where he won five Serie A titles, as well as the Champions League in 2009-10, before retiring in 2013.

Stankovic began his managerial career with Red Star Belgrade, guiding the club to three league titles and two triumphs in the Serbian Cup before resigning in August following a Champions League qualifying defeat to Maccabi Haifa.