Eriksen may have a future at Inter

Eriksen looked poised to leave Inter after the club's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta revealed he had been placed on the transfer list before the mid-season break.

That came after a difficult start to the season for the Denmark international, which saw him start just four league games and fail to register an assist.

Reports suggest a reunion with Spurs – where he scored 51 goals in 226 Premier League matches – could yet happen during the January transfer window, but it appears there may still be a future for the 28-year-old at the Nerazzurri.

Deployed at the base of Inter's midfield for Thursday's (AEDT) Coppa Italia win over Fiorentina, Eriksen enjoyed a fruitful outing.

No player on the pitch made more than his four key passes, while he completed the most passes in the opposition half of any Inter player (45) and gained possession a team-high nine times.

While Marcelo Brozovic is likely to return to that position for Monday's (AEDT) Derby d'Italia with Juventus, Conte suggested he could look to use Eriksen there more frequently.

"We must get the best out of our squad," Conte said. "It is inevitable to have him [Eriksen] behind Brozo [Brozovic] because we do not have this kind of player in the squad who can be a playmaker in front of the defensive line.

"We are trying to get the best of Christian in that position, even if he played both as an attacking and an inside midfielder already.

"It is good for the team and myself having the opportunity to use him in different roles in the midfield."

Second-place Inter goes into Monday's (AEDT) clash four points ahead of Andrea Pirlo's Juve, which is fourth.