Eriksen and Inter agree to part ways

WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Eriksen collapsed after a cardiac arrest in Denmark's UEFA Euro 2020 opener last June and was given CPR before subsequently undergoing successful heart surgery.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was then fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), which means he is unable to play for Inter in Serie A because he no longer meets the "requirements of achieving sporting fitness" in Italy.

Eriksen would be allowed to play in other European leagues, as Daley Blind does for Ajax in the Eredivisie with an ICD fitted, and the 29-year-old has been using the training facilities of former club Odense to build his fitness in Denmark.

The midfielder returned to Inter on just the one occasion, visiting its training ground in early August, but Simone Inzaghi's side confirmed on Friday that Eriksen would be free to negotiate with other clubs after the termination of his deal.

"FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached to terminate Christian Eriksen's contract by mutual consent," a statement from Inter read.

"The club and the entire Nerazzurri family wish Christian all the very best for his future.

"Although Inter and Christian are now parting ways, the bond shall never be broken. The good times, the goals, the victories, those Scudetto celebrations with fans outside San Siro – all this will remain forever in Nerazzurri history."

Eriksen was the part of the Inter side that ended a 10-year wait for the Scudetto last term under now-Tottenham manager Antonio Conte.