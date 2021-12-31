Dzeko tests positive for COVID-19 again

WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Dzeko was reportedly sent home as a precaution from Inter's first training session back after the mid-season break when exhibiting cold symptoms on Friday (AEDT).

It was not known at that time whether it was COVID-19, but Inter confirmed the next day that three players, including Dzeko, had tested positive for the virus.

Martin Satriano and Alex Cordaz make up the trio of coronavirus absentees, with the Serie A leader stating the three players are already in self-isolation at home and following the government's health guidelines.

This is the second time Dzeko has contracted the virus, having tested positive in November 2020 while a player at Roma.

Dzeko has led the line effectively with Lautaro Martinez this campaign, scoring eight times and assisting three goals in 18 Serie A outings.

Indeed, the Bosnia-Herzegovina international has comfortably exceeded his expected goals (xG) total of 5.89, while only strike partner Martinez has found the net more often for Inter this season (11).

Inter heads into early January in control of Serie A, sitting four points clear at the summit, with its next game against Bologna scheduled for Friday (AEDT).