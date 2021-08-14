Dzeko plays in Inter friendly after transfer

Inter sold Lukaku to Chelsea for a reported £97.5 million ($184.1 million) last week, and a deal was swiftly completed to bring in Dzeko from Roma.

The 35-year-old has signed a two-year contract with Inter and, although the move was not officially announced until late Sunday (AEST), he featured in a pre-season friendly against Dynamo Kiev.

Inter won the behind-closed-doors match 3-0, with Dzeko scoring and contributing to another goal.

"The sensations are good, I'm very happy. This is a great opportunity for me, I want to thank the management and the coach for their trust, because they think I can still make a difference," Dzeko said.

"I arrive at Inter, a great club, the Italian champions. In these six years in Serie A I have been able to see closely what Inter are and what they represent: now I can play with them and I am very happy."

Dzeko scored only seven Serie A goals in 27 appearances last term.

In total, he netted 77 times in Italy's top flight for Roma, topping the scoring charts in the 2016-2017 season with 29 goals.

Simone Inzhagi's side was further boosted by the arrival of Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries, who signed a deal to 2025 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

Genoa is Inter's first opponent of the 2021-2022 Serie A season, which starts next weekend.