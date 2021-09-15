Dybala determined to renew Juventus contract

Dybala scored Juve's second from the penalty spot in Wednesday's (AEST) 3-0 victory as they coasted to a sixth consecutive group-stage away win and maintained their perfect record against Swedish opposition in Europe.

However, with less than a year left on Dybala's contract, there is the possibility that the 27-year-old could depart on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Juve vice-president Pavel Nedved sees the former Palermo star as a central piece to his project and reassured that his side are confident of reaching an agreement – a sentiment Dybala echoed on Tuesday.

"My renewal? I always try to give my best," Dybala said.

"The parties are talking, there are great expectations from everyone. We hope for a good ending.

"I'm happy to score. It helps me psychologically, it makes me play calmly, with serenity, to help the team. Today we won and I'm very happy.

"We were returning from bad performances, the results did not support us, but we knew that this is another competition and what to do. We did it, playing with serenity, as a great team. Now we must continue on this."