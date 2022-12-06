Dumfries' agent on inflated price tag potential

The full-back has been a key figure for Louis van Gaal's side in Qatar where the Dutch have a quarter-final tie with Argentina to look forward to.

Dumfries contributed two assists and a goal as Netherlands defeated United States 3-1 in the last 16, a performance that saw his stock rise even further.

Premier League heavyweight Manchester United and Chelsea have been credited with an interest in the 26 year-old, though Inter is reportedly reluctant to see him leave.

However, a report in Calciomercato stated any offer in excess of €50million may be enough to convince Inter to cash in.

Dumfries' representative, Rafaela Pimenta, was asked about the possibility of his value rising due to his efforts in Qatar by Sky Sport Italia.

She replied: "Let's hope not otherwise it will be more difficult to transfer him!"

Inter headed into Serie A's break for the World Cup fifth in the table and 11 points adrift of leader Napoli.

Its first domestic game back is against the league leader at San Siro on 4 January.