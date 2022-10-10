BUNDESLIGA
Serie A

Diaz unsure over AC Milan future

Brahim Diaz has no idea if he will return to Real Madrid at the end of the season as he tries to force his way into Spain's World Cup squad by starring for Milan.

Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

WATCH Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Diaz is in his third season on loan at San Siro and scored his second goal of the campaign in a 2-0 win over Juventus on Sunday (AEDT).

The Serie A champion would reportedly have to pay €22million to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis.

Diaz is unsure where he will be playing beyond this season and the 23-year-old is not thinking about his future as he strives to win more trophies for the Rossoneri. 

He said: "Now I am focused on Milan. What happens later, that has to happen. The future will be seen, we don't know what can happen tomorrow, I'm at Milan and I want to perform and give 100 per cent.

"The fans love me a lot. I'm at a great club and I'm focused on the next game and focused on Milan."

Diaz scored in his only senior appearance for his country in a 4-0 thrashing of Lithuania last year and has not given up hope of playing in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He said: "I have no plans in November. I am very much looking forward to it.

"Going with the national team is a pride and it is one of the objectives. It would be amazing to go to Qatar.”

News AC Milan Football Serie A Brahim Diaz
Previous Dybala fires Roma past 10-man Lecce
Read
Dybala fires Roma past 10-man Lecce
Next Rabiot backs 'complete' Allegri to revive Juventus
Read
Rabiot backs 'complete' Allegri to revive Juventus
-

Latest Stories

>