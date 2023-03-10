The Argentina international settled the opening leg at the Allianz Stadium when he powered home Filip Kostic's 53rd-minute cross for his fourth goal in this season's competition.

Di Maria, who also netted a hat-trick against Nantes in the previous round, has now been directly involved in seven goals in his last six European appearances.

The 35-year-old endured an injury-hit start to life in Turin after signing a 12-month deal last July, but has already registered 10 goal involvements in 2023 (seven goals, three assists).

Bruno Fernandes and Toulouse's Branco van den Boomen are the only other midfielders in Europe's top five leagues to hit double figures in the calendar year.

Di Maria's future is uncertain, but he said negotiations to extend his stint with Juve are ongoing.

"I'm happy to have helped the team, we are doing a good job and we must continue like this," he said "The important thing was to win, and we did it.

"We will do our best [to reach the final of this competition]. We will try to win both the Coppa Italia and the Europa League.

"We're talking, I'm happy here, and I'm finally feeling the affection of the people after a difficult start."

Allegri also hailed Di Maria's impact, while saluting his side's display ahead of the second leg in Germany next week.

"Tonight, [Di Maria] scored a wonderful goal but, above all, he gave an extraordinary performance.

"We played a very good match tonight, with great intensity and good technically. The only thing we missed too many times was the last pass. We could have chosen better and that made the difference.

"In Freiburg, it won't be easy, but the thing that makes me think positive is that they will give us spaces, and we will have to exploit them."