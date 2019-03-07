Di Francesco sacked by Roma

Eusebio Di Francesco has been sacked as Roma coach following the club's Champions League last-16 exit to Porto.

Roma president Jim Pallotta said: “On behalf of myself and everyone at Roma, I’d like to thank Eusebio for his work and his commitment.

“Since returning to the club, Eusebio has always acted professionally and put the club’s needs ahead of his own. We all wish him well for the future.

Roma is fifth in the Serie A standings, three points adrift of fourth-placed Inter Milan.