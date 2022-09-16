Dest wants to secure long-term Milan stay

WATCH AC Milan v Napoli LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The United States international is on a season-long loan in Serie A, with a purchase option, after a frustrating 2021-2022 campaign under Xavi at Camp Nou.

A pair of UEFA Champions League appearances has seen the 21-year-old on European rotation so far, but there are suggestions he will be given his chance to prove his worth with the club.

Asked ahead of this weekend's crucial clash with Napoli what he must do to earn a longer stay, Dest spoke of his commitment to the Rossoneri cause, adding that he is settling into life in Italy.

"What I can do is give 100 per cent so that Milan can decide to keep me," he stated. "Settling into Italy is going well, it has all be very fast.

"I haven't had much time to look around and visit the city, but everyone in the team is very welcoming. It's not easy to remember all the names, but the coach helps me."

Dest was included in the latest United States squad for its final matches ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

Although his place is likely secure on the plane, the right-back will hope for a string of impressive performances at club level to cement his spot.