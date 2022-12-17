De Vrij's Inter contract decision likely to be made by March

De Vrij's contract with the Italian giant is set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, and the Netherlands international has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League side Tottenham.

With his deal at Inter due to expire, interested sides like Spurs could agree a contract with de Vrij from January to sign him as a free transfer on a pre-contract agreement.

Inter is reportedly not prioritising tying De Vrij down, instead eyeing a new deal for fellow defender Milan Skriniar, whose contract is also due to expire at the end of this campaign.

However, Federico Pastorello, de Vrij's agent, feels Inter is keen on a fresh agreement, a feeling which is also held by the former Lazio man himself.

Pastorello also insists there is no need for the 30-year-old to rush a resolution on his future and should instead focus on helping Inter close the 11-point gap to Napoli in Serie A.

He told TuttoMercato: "He is very concentrated today on the possibility of catching up with leaders Napoli and wants to give his strong contribution also for the second part of the season.

"Then February to March will be a good time to make certain choices.

"There will be no shortage of offers, but at his age and for a very thoughtful boy like him, who has basically played for two, three clubs in his career, all aspects will be important.

"He will soon be a dad too and this will be another aspect he will take into consideration. The liking and the possibility to stay [at Inter] is strong."