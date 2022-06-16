De Sciglio pens new three-year Juventus extension

The Italy international came through the Milan academy before joining Juve for €12million on a five-year contract in 2017.

De Sciglio has had to settle for a rotational role with the Bianconeri, with wing-back options Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado preferred on either flank.

The 29-year-old was sent to Lyon for the 2020-2021 season and impressed before returning to Juve, who finished fourth in Serie A the following campaign with Massimiliano Allegri back at the helm.

De Sciglio has made 91 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring twice and providing four assists, while also contributing to 30 clean sheets.

The versatile full-back was set to see his contract at the Allianz Stadium expire at the end of this month, but has agreed a three-year extension.