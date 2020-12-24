De Laurentiis fires back at Pirlo over appeal win

WATCH every Serie A match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli did not turn up for its game in Turin in October and was also docked a point by Serie A after arguing it was banned from travelling by local health authorities as Piotr Zielinski, Eljif Elmas and a member of staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

Juventus also reported two positive cases among staff a day before the game but made clear it intended to play the match at Allianz Stadium.

Pirlo named a starting XI but the game did not go ahead because of Napoli's absence and was officially abandoned, but the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) ruled the Partenopei had ignored the coronavirus protocols in place, which state a team must fulfil an fixture if it has 13 available players, including a goalkeeper.

Napoli refused to drop the matter and took the case to the Italian National Olympic Committee's (CONI) Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport – the highest sports authority in the country – and it ruled in the club's favour on Wednesday (AEDT), with the rescheduled game set to take place in 2021.

Pirlo appeared to take a swipe at the ruling this week, saying: "I'm sorry for the other teams who have travelled and lost points without saying anything, leaving and playing without those who had COVID-19. I'm more sorry for them than for us."

Napoli president De Laurentiis was not impressed with Pirlo's remarks and said he should stick to coaching instead of commenting on matters of law.

"Pirlo is not a lawyer by trade, he does not know certain procedures and does not know what has happened in terms of protocols," De Laurentiis said on Italian radio.

"Pirlo should be a coach and that's it, leave certain answers to his club representatives."