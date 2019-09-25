Danilo joins De Sciglio on Juve sideline

The defender was forced off in the 19th minute of Wednesday's (AEST) 2-1 win at Brescia and will not return until after the international break in October.

He is set to miss Serie A games against SPAL and Inter Milan, in addition to a UEFA Champions League meeting with Bayer Leverkusen, but could return for the home clash with Bologna on 20 October (AEST).

Mattia De Sciglio, Juve's other recognised right-back in the first-team squad, is to remain sidelined for the same period after suffering an identical problem at the start of September.

Juan Cuadrado replaced Danilo at Stadio Mario Rigamonti and could be asked to fill the void on a temporary basis.

Maurizio Sarri's men moved top of Serie A with their triumph at Brescia but will drop down to second if Inter avoid defeat at home to Lazio on Thursday (AEST).