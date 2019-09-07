Cuadrado set for Juventus future talks

The winger has only played 19 minutes of the 2019-2020 Serie A season under new coach Maurizio Sarri.

Cuadrado is reportedly set to be used as a right-back after the sale of Joao Cancelo to Manchester City.

But Danilo moved in the opposite direction and Juve also has Mattia De Sciglio as an option in that position.

Cuadrado's opportunities to play as a wide attacker could also be limited with Juve boasting Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi in its squad.

The 31-year-old's contract is expiring and Cuadrado confirmed he will sit down with the club after the international break.

"I'm very happy and grateful, I have one year left with Juventus," he said.

"As soon as I return we have a meeting to see what happens. I'm in the hands of God to make the best decision."

Cuadrado started for Colombia as it earned a 2-2 draw with Brazil in Miami on Saturday (AEST).