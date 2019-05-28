Cragno commits to Cagliari until 2024

Cragno reportedly attracted interest from Italian rival Roma but has now pledged his long-term future to Rolando Maran's Cagliari.

The 24 year-old arrived from Brescia in 2014 but despite making 14 Serie A appearances in his maiden campaign he was sent out on loan to Virtus Lanciano and Benevento respectively in the subsequent two seasons.

Cragno became first choice at Cagliari for the 2017-18 campaign, however, and appeared in every league game last season as the Rossoblu finished 15th, three points above the relegation zone.

Cragno's form has seen him called up to the Italy squad but he is yet to make his debut for Roberto Mancini's men.