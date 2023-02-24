Chiellini 'sad and hurt' by Juventus points deduction

The Bianconeri were punished for alleged irregularities regarding historic transfer dealings by having 15 points struck off their Serie A total in January, although the club intend to appeal.

Chiellini, who now plays for Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC, was a part of the Juve team stripped of titles and relegated due to the Calciopoli scandal in 2006.

Massimiliano Allegri's side is seventh in Serie A, 12 points off the top four and Champions League qualification with 15 games remaining, though it is through to the Europa League last 16 after beating Nantes 4-1 on aggregate in the playoff round.

"For me, it's painful," Chiellini told The Athletic.

"I feel sad and hurt by what's happening to Juventus.

"It's hard not to be in Turin and it's not easy for everyone who loves the club.

"Now, the fans need to be patient because the club is fighting for everyone and I hope everything finishes in the best way possible."

The 38-year-old former Juve and Italy defender revealed he barely watched any of the World Cup in Qatar, after the Azzurri failed to qualify.

"The World Cup was weird, to be honest," he said.

"I didn't watch very much – it wasn't nice.

"I caught up on some of the highlights but almost never the live matches, outside of the final [Argentina v France] and the United States' first game against Wales, because I was still here for that.

"It was tough not to be there for it because going to the World Cup is a big goal.

"It would have been a great experience but I try to change the bad things and look at them more positively.

"Failing at World Cup qualification meant I decided to come to Los Angeles for a new challenge, and it has been an unforgettable experience for me."

Chiellini made 13 appearances for LAFC after joining last season, helping it win the MLS Cup, and he is starting to feel more at home since leaving his native Italy.

"After the Christmas holiday I feel more settled, I understand the city better now," he said.

"Los Angeles is so big. When I arrived, I didn’t quite understand what it was like to live here.

"Leaving Italy and coming here has allowed me to discover many new cultures and a different way of life outside of football.

"I like it. I'm a curious guy and I'm very lucky to have found an amazing club that has welcomed my family and me in the best way possible."