Chiellini plotting managerial career

Chiellini will retire from international football after the Azzurri's Finalissima showdown with Argentina at Wembley next month.

The 37-year-old centre-back's future has been the subject of speculation, as his Juve contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

Chiellini has been linked with a move to the MLS before hanging up his boots.

The veteran defender plans to use his vast experience to forge a career in management, but will not take up a role until he is ready.

He told La Stampa: "As long as you are a footballer, you are focused only on that. And until today in my head I have always been a 100 per cent footballer, when you do this job it can only be like that.

"Certainly in the future I would like to have a managerial path, in which to enhance the wealth of experience I have gained over the years and make it available in a new context."

He added: “I would like to take care of what surrounds the pitch, but it goes beyond that, but first I would have a lot to study. I know the sport well, but it is not enough to do well as a manager.

"About Continassa [the Juventus training complex] I know everything, even where there are cobwebs, but what happens in the office I have a superficial idea.

"The experience I'm having with Sport Horizon helps me, but you can't improvise it."