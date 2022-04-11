Chiellini focussed as Juve future remains in limbo

The Italy veteran has appeared 16 times for Juve in Serie A this season in a campaign that has been hampered by injuries and COVID-19.

Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs De Ligt have taken up the mantle at the heart of defence in his absence, with Massimilano Alllegri's side fourth in the league, six points behind leaders Milan.

Chiellini's contract is set to expire at the end of the next season, leading to questions about retirement or a potential exit from Turin.

Reports in Italy suggest the option of an MLS move may be on the cards, but for the meantime, Chiellini is focused on this season with Juve.

"I'm happy, serene, I have to understand and evaluate many things," Chiellini, who has played for Juve since 2004, said.

"In the meantime, I will continue to enjoy the matches I play."

The centre-back's agent, Davide Lippi, son of Italy’s World Cup-winning coach Marcello, echoed Chiellini's sentiments when speaking to Sky Sport Italia.

"It's still early to talk about it," he said of a renewal for Chiellini. "It is too early to talk about his future, he is very focused on Juventus and is only thinking of closing the season in the best possible way."

As for a move to the United States, Lippi added: "We are talking about an international athlete. We do not know where he will be, but there will be no shortage of offers.

"With such a player you need patience to make decisions."