Capello hails Koulibaly as Napoli's Ronaldo

Kalidou Koulibaly is Napoli's Cristiano Ronaldo, according to former Juventus and Real Madrid head coach Fabio Capello.

Koulibaly has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world and the Napoli star has been linked with Premier League giant Manchester United.

Napoli and runaway Serie A leader Juve will go head-to-head at Stadio San Paolo on Monday, and Capello likened the Senegal international to five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo.

"The Ronaldo of Napoli? Without a doubt it's Koulibaly," Capello told Il Mattino.

"He's a monstrous, talented defender. Right now, he's among the best in the world."

Koulibaly has made 23 Serie A appearances this season - 33 in all competitions - for Napoli, who are second and 13 points adrift of Juve.

Napoli are also set to face Salzburg in the Europa League round of 16 in March.

