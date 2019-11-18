Can unhappy with lack of Juventus starts

The midfielder started a 1-1 draw at Lecce in October but has had to settle for just three further substitute appearances in Serie A.

Maurizio Sarri left Can out of his squad for the Champions League, a development the 25-year-old described as "extremely shocking", and the Bianconeri boss is reportedly willing to let him leave in January.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are said to have expressed interest in recent days.

"I'm just an ambitious guy who always wants to compete at the highest level," Can told Kicker.

"But I'm also learning from this tough time when things are not going the way I was hoping.

"I'm not playing games from the start, so I'm not happy, but I will stay strong and keep working on myself. I'm often in the gym before or after training, doing extra shifts. I want to be ready.

"A lot can always happen in football."

Can, who began his career at Bundesliga giants Bayern, joined Juve from Liverpool on a free transfer in 2018.

The scarcity of first-team opportunities is not his only concern in Turin, with the Germany international also exasperated over a perceived lack of commitment from young footballers.

"They have the chance of a lifetime if they are allowed to practice with the professionals," he said.

"However, some of them sometimes have a body language that almost makes me angry. I often go to these players at Juventus, talk to them, try to show them what they can do when they try hard and show themselves. But some don't understand it."